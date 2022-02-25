Joe Biden's Historic Supreme Court Pick Has Been Revealed

When Joe Biden took office as President of the United States, he of course had many plans that he wished to implement. One of the longest lasting and historical goals of Biden was to put a new member on the United States Supreme Court. This was particularly timely for the Democratic President given the addition of the conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg after her death in 2020. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It's long overdue in my view," Biden pledged on his campaign trail before winning the election, per NPR. Some Republicans were less than thrilled by the statement, considering the pledge to be discriminatory to other potential candidates, per The Washington Post.

Biden's plan became closer to reality when Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced he wanted to retire in 2022. Breyer, the most senior of the court's liberal minority and a justice since 1994, said he would hold the seat until his replacement was confirmed, per The New York Times. In his letter of resignation to the President, Breyer — who was 83 years old — said, "I have found the work challenging and meaningful. My relations with each of my colleagues have been warm and friendly."

Less than a month after Breyer's announcement, the president finally announced his pick to the highest court in America.