Fans Are Absolutely Swooning Over Tom Holland's Gesture For Zendaya

We hope that Tom Holland and Zendaya appreciate just how much joy their continual adorableness and love for each other brings to the rest of us, because pretty soon here we're going to drop dead of awws. The latest thing currently causing our hearts to melt into ooey-gooey little puddles is, of course, a grand gesture Holland *appears* to have made for his girlfriend.

At the moment, Zendaya is in Rome, Italy, where she is charming fans by laughing at herself taking an unfortunate fall in front of paparazzi on her Instagram, per Hollywood Life. Meanwhile, Holland has been busy promoting his new movie "Uncharted" in New York City, according to Esquire. The downside of being a rich and famous actor is that all the travel means a lot of time away from your loved ones, after all.

That is, unless you're dating Zendaya, in which case all bets are off and you have to pull out all the stops to make sure she's happy.