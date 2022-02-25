A Massive On-Set Jewelry Heist Is Hitting The Crown Hard

As Netflix's hit series "The Crown" transitions into Season 5, no one was prepared for a heist of its prop jewelry, antiques, and impressive replicas. The cast for the next evolution of the story was announced late 2021, preparing fans to say goodbye to Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II. Imelda Staunton will be donning the crown this time around and will be joined by Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, according to ET.

Series producer Andrew Eaton spoke about the ambition of bringing the project to life with Set Decor in 2017, revealing the creative team "constantly had to push boundaries to give the series the scale it needed." He explained, "If you're telling a story about one of the wealthiest, most famous families in the world, you've got to live up to that." A lot of time and extreme research went into recreating Buckingham Palace and other locations through different time periods, so naturally those spaces had to be filled with convincing props and decor.

The attention to detail may not influence what the real royal family thinks of "The Crown," but it does provide an immersive world of storytelling for the fans. Now, a robbery is causing a bit of drama for the production ahead of the Season 5 release in November 2022 — a very expensive bit of drama.