Alex Guarnaschelli Reveals The Sad Truth About Life After Her Breakup

Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Castellon disappointed fans with the announcement of their breakup on February 19 after a nearly two-year engagement, as per Closer Weekly. Castellon confirmed the split, stating that he was "wishing [Guarnaschelli] nothing but the best." The two chefs got engaged in June 2020. At the time, Guarnaschelli opened up to People about how the proposal went down. The pair was on their way home from the grocery store when Castellon told Guarnaschelli to pull over because he thought he saw a baby deer. They got out of the car to see if they could spot it. "So I look and he's like, 'Do you see it?' And I'm like, 'No, where's the baby? You promised me a baby deer,'" Guarnaschelli said. That was when Castellon revealed that he made up the baby deer and dropped down to one knee to pop the question.

The "Alex vs. America" star found the proposal fitting, given the dynamics of their relationship. "It's funny, I think one of the reasons why we're a couple ... is because he'll tell me anything and I'll believe him," she told People. While they weren't planning on jumping into wedding planning at the time, Guarnaschelli did reveal that the duo wanted a "blowout" event once they decided on a date. Unfortunately, that date will now never come.

While the "Chopped" judge has yet to give any interviews post-split, she has been actively discussing how she's doing on her Instagram account.