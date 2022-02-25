Are The Royals Confident The Queen Will Make A Full Recovery From COVID-19?

Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 diagnosis seems to have left a lot of royal fans and watchers concerned and for good reason, too. Just this week, the queen has made another major change to her schedule, as she pulled the plug on the virtual engagements she was supposed to hold while in quarantine at Windsor Castle. This came after Buckingham Palace had announced on February 20 that Elizabeth would still continue her "light duties at Windsor," despite having "mild, cold-like symptoms."

While the queen was hoping to get some important work done, that didn't turn out to be the case. "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the palace said, per CNN.

At the same time though, the palace announced that some senior royals such as Prince William and Kate Middleton would be taking on royal engagements overseas, according to People. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are scheduled to visit Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas while Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are headed to Ireland. Seeing how they've got a full schedule of travel planned ahead of them, a lot of people can't help but wonder just how confident the royals feel about Queen Elizabeth's recovery from COVID.