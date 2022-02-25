Alicia Witt's Parents' Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

There is now an update concerning the tragic death of Alicia Witt's parents in December 2021. The "Orange is the New Black" alum shared that before the unfortunate discovery, she had not heard from either parent for "several days" and asked a cousin who lived near them in Massachusetts to check in. "Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Witt said in a statement, per the New York Post.

The couple had been ill for some time — Witt's father specifically having a history of coronary artery disease, hypertension, and multiple myeloma, according to E! News. Early reports from the Telegram & Gazette noted the couple's home had fallen into a state of disrepair and that shortly before their passing, they had experienced problems with the furnace and were using only a space heater during periods of very cold weather.

In a post to Instagram sharing a series of family photos, the actor revealed her parents to be "fiercely stubborn" people and extremely private. Despite the disagreement between them to accept offers for repairs and assistance with the property, Witt acknowledged not agreeing with the decisions they made, but had an important takeaway. "Our last words to each other were 'I love you,'" Witt wrote. "That part was simple; never in doubt. They loved me so. I loved them so." The official cause of death for Witt's parents confirms what was previously expected of the situation.