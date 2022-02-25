Dave Grohl Gets Real About His Friendship With David Letterman

Dave Grohl is a rock icon with 16 Grammy Awards, but it seems like his friends are pretty legendary as well. The artist appeared on an episode of "Hot Ones" and gave a little insight into his friendship with the longest-running late-night talk show host in American television, David Letterman.

Foo Fighters — with Grohl as the frontman — made their television debut on the "Late Show with David Letterman" in 1995, per Slate. Promoting their sophomore album "The Colour and the Shape" in 1997, they performed the massive hit "Everlong" — a song they would play on the show multiple times throughout Letterman's run. Before their 2000 performance, the host introduced them by saying, "Ladies and gentleman, my favorite band playing my favorite song, Foo Fighters." The song was not on the album they were promoting, but they happily played it for Letterman, as he just returned from emergency quintuple bypass surgery. "Because of my condition coming back to the show after the heart surgery, the song has always meant something incredibly personal and intimate and important to me and to my family," the host shared to his audience in 2011 after the broadcast.

"I think we mean a lot to each other," Grohl told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. "We gave him a guitar once as a thank you, and he got really emotional with us. It clearly meant a lot to him. He's just genuinely a warm, sweet person." Now, Grohl is getting candid about the relationship with some extreme hot sauce inspiration.