Dave Grohl Opens Up About His Severe Hearing Loss

Rockstars may seem like gods on stage, but playing concert after a concert has its consequences. For many musicians, their common enemy is hearing loss and tinnitus, which is high-pitched ringing in the ears. Such is the case with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who recently confessed that his issues with hearing are much more serious than they used to be.

In a 1999 interview with Revolver (via Foo Archive), the former Nirvana drummer assured that his "ears are fine." However, Grohl admitted that "they do funny things once in a while. Like if I bend over, my right ear stops working." He also guessed that he will have a "stroke before I'm 33. I figure I'm not getting any blood to my brain." When asked why he refuses to wear ear plugs, he said that it's because he was a "stupid f**king punk-rock purist. I was like, 'F**k ear plugs man! That's not what it's all about!'"

While he acted nonchalant about it, he said that he was worried about his hearing after a visit to the ear doctor, where he had tons of ear wax removed from each ear. "That's the last thing I'm ever concerned about," he said. Fast-forward to today, at 53 years old, Grohl confessed that he "can't hear" anymore.