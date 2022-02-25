The Real Reason Kyle Rittenhouse Intends To Take Legal Action Against Whoopi Goldberg

Kyle Rittenhouse went from accused killer to "right-wing celebrity" overnight, The Guardian argued. Rittenhouse became a household name in August 2020 when, at just 17, he drove across the border from Antioch, Illinois into Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to The New York Times. The teenager, armed with an AR-15, joined a group of men who had vowed to protect businesses amid the protests that erupted after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by a white police officer in the small Wisconsin town on August 23, 2020, the report detailed.

During the riots, two white men were killed and a third was wounded. Rittenhouse was arrested on six charges, including homicide, the AP detailed. On November 19, 2021, Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges after his defense team successfully argued he had acted in self-defense, The New York Times reported. Even before his acquittal, Rittenhouse had become a powerful symbol of the political and social divide in America, a separate New York Times article argued.

Following his highly publicized trial, Rittenhouse emerged as a national hero in the eyes of many, who viewed him as courageous for putting his life on the line to help police protect a city taken by whom they saw as vandals. Since then, Rittenhouse has been a guest on Fox News several times, the first of which took place just days after he was found not guilty. In a recent appearance, Rittenhouse shared he plans to sue high-profile figures, starting with Whoopi Goldberg.