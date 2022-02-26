Piers Morgan Has A Far-Fetched Request For Meghan Markle

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Meghan Markle would agree to sit down with Piers Morgan for a spirited chat, but the controversial British journalist has now actually made such a request. Morgan has gone on record, asking the Duchess of Sussex to be the very first guest on his upcoming TalkTV chatfest. That's right.

During an appearance on Sky News Australia, Morgan described his upcoming show as a "platform for free speech and democratic debate" as he denounced today's cancel culture. "[I want] people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and canceled, because that's the way back for society," Morgan explained. He then issued an appeal to Markle, with whom he's had quite a history. "If Meghan Markle's watching — I'm sure she is — if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business," Morgan told the outlet. "I'm available."

Sure, he is — it's his show— but is Meghan ready to go toe-to-toe with the outspoken TV host?