Fans Are Absolutely Loving That Meghan Markle Brought A Special Guest With Her To The NAACP Awards

Meghan Markle has been recognized for her humanitarian efforts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were awarded at the NAACP Image Awards on February 26 with the prestigious President's Award for leading distinguished outreach efforts with their organization, the Archewell Foundation. "We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees," Meghan said on the award ceremony stage, per People. The duchess spoke of their social focus following widespread civilian protests in 2020, sharing, "We committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress."

While accepting the prestigious honor, Meghan wore a one-of-a-kind blue gown by designer Christopher John Rogers that left audiences raving. "[It] is always really exciting being able to use color, and lots of different shades of the same color, to create some sort of graphicism, which is signature to me," Rogers dished on his dress for Meghan to Vogue. Though Meghan stunned on the NAACP stage, her first public appearance in 2022, the duchess' special guest also stole audiences' attention. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland came to celebrate her daughter and son-in-law's high honor, showing her unwavering support for the royal couple. Meghan opened up about her relationship with Ragland in a 2017 interview with Glamour, sharing, "We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support." With her latest appearance, fans cannot get enough of Meghan's mama.