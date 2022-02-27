Fans Are Absolutely Loving That Meghan Markle Brought A Special Guest With Her To The NAACP Awards
Meghan Markle has been recognized for her humanitarian efforts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were awarded at the NAACP Image Awards on February 26 with the prestigious President's Award for leading distinguished outreach efforts with their organization, the Archewell Foundation. "We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees," Meghan said on the award ceremony stage, per People. The duchess spoke of their social focus following widespread civilian protests in 2020, sharing, "We committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress."
While accepting the prestigious honor, Meghan wore a one-of-a-kind blue gown by designer Christopher John Rogers that left audiences raving. "[It] is always really exciting being able to use color, and lots of different shades of the same color, to create some sort of graphicism, which is signature to me," Rogers dished on his dress for Meghan to Vogue. Though Meghan stunned on the NAACP stage, her first public appearance in 2022, the duchess' special guest also stole audiences' attention. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland came to celebrate her daughter and son-in-law's high honor, showing her unwavering support for the royal couple. Meghan opened up about her relationship with Ragland in a 2017 interview with Glamour, sharing, "We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support." With her latest appearance, fans cannot get enough of Meghan's mama.
Doria Ragland steals the show
Fans adored the fact that Meghan Markle brought her mother Doria Ragland along to her special night at the NAACP Image Awards. "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked beautiful as ever at the #NAACPImageAwards," one fan tweeted, "But can I hear a little commotion for the glorious Doria Ragland?!! Mama is glowinggggg." Ragland stood proudly next to her daughter in a group photo from the ceremony, featuring the duke and duchess, as well as host Anthony Anderson and his mom, Doris Hancox.
Ragland, who wore a sleek black dress, certainly caught the eye of viewers. "I need every one to stop what they are doing right now and look at meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland," one fan wrote in a tweet. Another Twitter user praised Ragland and Meghan's bond as mother and daughter, writing, "Ms Doria Ragland has been with her daughter Meghan at all the important milestones in her life"
It's true Ragland has been with Meghan every step of the way. After the duchess gave birth to her son Archie in 2019, Ragland stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to assist her daughter and Prince Harry in the early days of their new parenthood, per People. Ragland's presence in her daughter and grandson's life was made evident in Archie's official name announcement on Instagram, which featured a sweet photo of the duke and duchess standing alongside Ragland, Prince Philip, and Queen Elizabeth II while holding their newborn son.