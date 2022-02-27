Helen Mirren Thinks Queen Elizabeth Has Watched Her Film The Queen

Even in her late 70s, Dame Helen Mirren continues to bless us with her magnanimous performances time and time again. We know her extensive performance collection showcases her variety as an actor on-screen, but she is also well established as a stage performer too. Her decades of work have earned her numerous accolades including a Tony Award, an Oscar, and many more. Mirren received her damehood in 2003 from Queen Elizabeth II which is particularly interesting because just a few years later she played the queen in, well, "The Queen."

Playing the queen was a learning experience for Mirren, who admittedly didn't know a lot about Elizabeth before researching for her role. As she told The Hollywood Reporter, "The queen came to the throne when I was 7, I think. She's been there for my whole life. I didn't really take any note of her until I started having to research her as a person, as a human being. Then I found myself finding a huge admiration for her, and respect." But what did the royal family think of their silver screen portrayal?