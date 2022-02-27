Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Made A Stinging Remark About Kate Middleton's Pre-Royal Life

Everyone knows Kate Middleton as the Duchess of Cambridge. Her life is truly like one in a fairy tale after she became a member of the royal family in 2011. Since marrying Prince William, Kate has gone on to become the second-most popular family member — second only to the queen, of course — partly in thanks to her variety of charity work. She's involved in several mental health organizations, works with young children, and is a patron of the arts and sports. Kate is known for her stunning fashion sense, too.

But before gaining her royal titles and settling into marriage, Kate lived a much different life. For those that don't know, Kate and William met like a lot of other normal couples do: in college. The two became friends their first year at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. William said at the time (via BBC News), "I want to go there and be an ordinary student. I mean, I'm only going to university." He ironically continued, "It's not like I'm getting married—though that's what it feels like sometimes."

It was there William would meet his future wife, but apparently, the queen had a few concerns about her.