Inside Queen Elizabeth's Efforts To Help Snoop Dogg Remain In Britain

Once upon a time, long before Snoop Dogg became a household name on the hip-hop scene — and the entire entertainment industry for that matter — he faced a murder charge of which he was ultimately acquitted. In 1993, the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, was a suspect in the death of a man named Phillipp Woldemariam.

It all began when the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper had an altercation with some gang members in the Palms district of Los Angeles. It got so heated to the point that Little Smooth (aka Phillip Woldermariam) brought out a gun, but Snoop Dogg managed to duck. His bodyguard, McKinley "Malik" Lee, also pulled out a gun and fired it at Woldermariam's car before leaving the scene. Woldermariam later died from the injuries incurred from the gunshot.

Snoop Dogg turned himself in, but at the time, he was also promoting his debut album "Doggy Style," and that included making a pitstop in the UK to do shows. But since he was in the middle of a trial for murder, the country wasn't exactly fond of his presence. Luckily, per the rapper, Queen Elizabeth II herself intervened and came to his defense.