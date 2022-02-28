Black Ink Crew's Ceaser Reveals That He Almost Didn't Return For Season 10 - Exclusive

The honest truth of "Black Ink Crew" — both "New York" and "Compton" — is that the show brings people together. This franchise sheds light on important societal issues, unites communities, and makes people at home across the world smile all at the same time. However, "Black Ink Crew: New York" Season 10 was almost a little different. While the series is now back and perhaps better than ever — we'll leave that up to you — it almost featured a slightly different cast.

Recently, we at Nicki Swift were lucky enough to sit down and talk with Ceaser Emanuel, the New York shop's owner, who teased all things about "Black Ink Crew's" return to television. He discussed with us how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only him personally but also the tattoo parlor and the show, and he shed light on why community is so important to both him and the franchise.

While "New York"'s new episodes feature the shop's crew returning to New York from Atlanta (via The Futon Critic), Emanuel himself was struggling with personal decisions, including whether he wanted to return to the show or not for Season 10. This may come as a shock because Emanuel, whose personal life will only continue to get aired out on television, is such a force and definitive fixture on the show, but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than viewers realize.