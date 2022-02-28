Queen Elizabeth Delayed Yet Another Huge Event Amid The Ukraine Crisis

The last few years have been anything but predictable for Queen Elizabeth II. When the COVID-19 crisis hit, she had to learn a new way of life, per CNN. The institution that thrives on interaction with people, conventions, and face-to-face events, had to adapt to a situation where the rules had suddenly changed. But instead of clinging to the old ways, the nonagenarian endeared herself to the public as she learned how to have virtual meetings and boosted British morale by never giving up in the face of adversity. This, in itself, was a remarkable feat considering that in this period, her grandson put the royal family on blast and she lost her husband of 73 years. She stoically pressed forward and put her duty above herself as generations of royals have done before her.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that when the monarch was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February, she took it in her stride. Buckingham Palace released a statement, per the BBC, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines." The Daily Mail reports that the queen kept her telephonic appointment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 23. Since then, Elizabeth has had to cancel two virtual meetings because her voice "still sounds full of cold." Now, the monarch has had to postpone another engagement — but, this time, it has nothing to do with her health.