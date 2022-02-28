Michael Keaton Opens Up About His Nephew's Tragic Death

Michael Keaton has played several memorable roles in his career, and he's one of the top actors in the industry. We know the actor for hits like "Birdman" and "Multiplicity," and so many other films that it would be hard to list them all here. Keaton has won several awards and he has proved that he can transform himself into any character. In 2021, Keaton took the challenge to be in the Hulu hit "Dopesick." The actor plays the role of Dr. Samuel Finnix, who prescribes his patients OxyContin, per IMDb. Other big names like Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson also star in the limited series.

"Dopesick" has been very popular on Hulu, and Keaton has been very open about it and why he was so drawn to it in the first place. In an interview with Parade, he expressed how important it is to him to be able to portray real-life characters. "It's satisfying because I'm in a fortunate position where what I do for a living affords me an opportunity to possibly change things or affect people in some way," he shared. The actor also touched on how much he learned about the opioid crisis. "It was a shocker to me," Keaton confessed. "The ease with which [opioids] became an epidemic knocked me out. I didn't know how [opioid addiction] infiltrated every class group."

It's safe to say that Keaton's role has made an impact, and his performance has generated a lot of buzz, including a significant award win.