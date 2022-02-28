Why Kylie Jenner Is Facing Heat Amid The Ukraine Situation
Kylie Jenner is no stranger to public backlash. Whether it's claims of pedaling low-quality products to her customers, allegedly ripping off the work of other artists and designers, or accusations of blackfishing in photos, Kylie's followers have long-since called out the star for seemingly problematic behavior, particularly online.
Perhaps the most egregious of Kylie's internet offenses was when she posted a video to her Instagram Story of an ambulance in the crowd at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld Music Festival, where a deadly crowd surge claimed the lives of 10 concert-goers in November 2021. The tragedy at Astroworld rocked audiences everywhere and Kylie was slammed by fans for being slow to take down her videos obliviously celebrating the concert. "I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," Kylie wrote in a later Instagram Story, per Pop Crave.
Now, Kylie is facing heat from her followers for another out-of-touch post. This time, it's about a situation that doesn't directly involve her — the Russian President Vladimir Putin's violent attacks on Ukraine.
Kylie Jenner carries on with business as usual
Kylie Jenner offered thoughtful words to the people of Ukraine in a dedicated Instagram Story slide on February 26. "God protect the people of Ukraine," she wrote, per BuzzFeed News. "My thoughts and prayers are with you." While Kylie's words appeared to be a simple gesture, it was the following slide that shocked her 314 million IG followers. Only two hours later, Kylie posted a promo video for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, writing, "My new @KylieCosmetics lip shine lacquers are here!"
A viral TikTok captured the jarring change of subject by Kylie in a screen-recorded video. "Kylie cannot be fu**ing serious rn ..." the creator @browneyed_babyyy wrote. Other netizens chimed in to criticize Kylie's ignorance. "The fact Kylie Jenner posts saying how her heart is with Ukraine and then 2 hours later promoted her products really shows she doesn't give a f**k," one Twitter user scolded. "With her big ass platform, the least she can do is share links to help Ukrainians."
A "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum who did share outreach links with her followers was Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian, according to HITC. Kim shared a similar message to Kylie on her IG story, writing "Pray for Ukraine." In a follow-up slide, Kim reposted an informative infographic set by digital creator Kim Saira with a robust list of resources to help Ukrainian citizens.