Meghan Markle Has Strong Words About Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination
It looks like President Joe Biden has followed through on his campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court with his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it should come as no surprise that the potential future justice is already causing a lot of conversation. The Supreme Court is the focus of a lot of political fighting between Democrats and Republicans these days. While many on the left of the political aisle are thrilled that a Black woman may take the next seat on the bench, the historic pledge has also generated some consternation from the right, as detailed in The Washington Post.
And it's not just current politicians who have thoughts on President Biden's pick or his pledge to diversify the bench. Anita Hill, who sparked something of a Me Too movement of her own when she testified that Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her during his confirmation hearings, wrote an op-ed for URL on Jackson's nomination — and asked Meghan Markle to contribute her thoughts as well. According to Vanity Fair's royals editor Omid Scobie in a tweet, Hill said she could, "see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman."
Meghan Markle says Judge Jackson has broken new ground
As the first Black woman to become a part of the royal family, it's no secret that Meghan Markle has seen how hard — and important — it is to break racial barriers in such a high-profile way. And she didn't hold back when talking about the nomination of the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court. In her statement, tweeted by Omid Scobie, the Duchess of Sussex said that Judge Jackson's nomination to the "highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from," has broken new ground for women's representation.
"For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let's remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story," Meghan wrote.
Having broken some of these barriers herself, facing racist headlines in British tabloids and, she says, concerns about her own child's skin tone from within the royal family, we'd say Meghan is a pretty relevant voice in this story.