Meghan Markle Has Strong Words About Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination

It looks like President Joe Biden has followed through on his campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court with his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and it should come as no surprise that the potential future justice is already causing a lot of conversation. The Supreme Court is the focus of a lot of political fighting between Democrats and Republicans these days. While many on the left of the political aisle are thrilled that a Black woman may take the next seat on the bench, the historic pledge has also generated some consternation from the right, as detailed in The Washington Post.

And it's not just current politicians who have thoughts on President Biden's pick or his pledge to diversify the bench. Anita Hill, who sparked something of a Me Too movement of her own when she testified that Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her during his confirmation hearings, wrote an op-ed for URL on Jackson's nomination — and asked Meghan Markle to contribute her thoughts as well. According to Vanity Fair's royals editor Omid Scobie in a tweet, Hill said she could, "see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman."