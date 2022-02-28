90 Day Fiance's Darcey Silva Confirms What We Suspected About Her Engagement To Georgi

"90 Day Fiance" star Darcey Silva has always been unlucky in love. Viewers saw Darcey's international romances with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks go up in flames on "Before the 90 Days." Many wondered if Darcey found the one in her Bulgarian hunky boyfriend Georgi Rusev, who proposed on the finale episode of her spin-off show "Darcey & Stacey" Season 3. "I feel happy and surprised," Darcey reflected on accepting Georgi's proposal. "This moment, I'll never forget it because I know that there is love in our hearts."

However, there seemed to be trouble afoot for the couple on the "Darcey & Stacey" tell-all episode when Georgi bailed on the sit-down interview. "Georgi's a little apprehensive about coming to the tell-all today," Darcey told host Shaun Robinson. When Darcey connected with Georgi on a phone call to let him speak for himself, Georgi fired back, "You don't need me there to support you." Darcey's twin sister Stacey Silva wasn't amused by Georgi ditched their filming obligation. "This is a big deal for us and I feel like it's a red flag for what's to come," Stacey said.

Unfortunately, Georgi's no-show was indeed an indicator of what was on the horizon for him and Darcey. The reality star is now speaking up on the fate of her engagement to Georgi and her update confirms what viewers suspected all along.