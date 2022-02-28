90 Day Fiance's Darcey Silva Confirms What We Suspected About Her Engagement To Georgi
"90 Day Fiance" star Darcey Silva has always been unlucky in love. Viewers saw Darcey's international romances with Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks go up in flames on "Before the 90 Days." Many wondered if Darcey found the one in her Bulgarian hunky boyfriend Georgi Rusev, who proposed on the finale episode of her spin-off show "Darcey & Stacey" Season 3. "I feel happy and surprised," Darcey reflected on accepting Georgi's proposal. "This moment, I'll never forget it because I know that there is love in our hearts."
However, there seemed to be trouble afoot for the couple on the "Darcey & Stacey" tell-all episode when Georgi bailed on the sit-down interview. "Georgi's a little apprehensive about coming to the tell-all today," Darcey told host Shaun Robinson. When Darcey connected with Georgi on a phone call to let him speak for himself, Georgi fired back, "You don't need me there to support you." Darcey's twin sister Stacey Silva wasn't amused by Georgi ditched their filming obligation. "This is a big deal for us and I feel like it's a red flag for what's to come," Stacey said.
Unfortunately, Georgi's no-show was indeed an indicator of what was on the horizon for him and Darcey. The reality star is now speaking up on the fate of her engagement to Georgi and her update confirms what viewers suspected all along.
Darcey Silva 'hit' her 'limit' with Georgi
Darcey Silva confirmed she's no longer engaged to Georgi Rusev in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Darcey revealed her relationship "wasn't moving in the right direction," even when they got engaged in summer 2021. By the time Georgi bailed on the "Darcey & Stacey" tell-all months later, their communication still had not improved. "I take accountability where I do, but I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away," Darcey dished. "And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him."
This isn't Darcey and Georgi's first failed engagement. Prior to Georgi's romantic beach proposal, the Bulgarian model had popped the question to Darcey during an episode of "Darcey & Stacey" in Season 2. About 48 hours after accepting the ring, viewers saw Darcey inconsolable over Georgi leaving her. "He knows who I am as a person. If he doesn't like it, why did he propose?" Darcey wept at the time.
No stranger to heartbreak, Darcey appears to be holding up well amid her breakup announcement. The larger than life reality star took to Instagram on February 27 to show off her latest glam look, writing, "Feeling like a goddess!" Keep your chin up, Darcey!