Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Just Took Their Relationship To A New Level

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had been romantically linked since 2017, but the "Gypsy" stars kept their relationship mostly under wraps. After working on the Netflix show together, the two were spotted holding hands in July 2017 while out in New York, per Page Six. That came after Watts had ended things with her partner of over a decade, Liev Schreiber. Before being spotted with Watts, Crudup revealed that he was eager to settle down with the right partner. "But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with," the "Watchmen" actor told Mr. Porter in June of that year.

By August 2017, a source confirmed that the two actors were an official couple. "Naomi and Billy are dating, but in the early stages," the source told Us Weekly at the time. "They're very into each other." Even as their relationship ratcheted up, the two mostly stayed out of the limelight together. Onlookers were surprised to see the pair showing PDA at a party in May 2019 to celebrate Watts gracing the cover of DuJour magazine. "They were hugging and very affectionate. No one seemed to know they were a couple. It was the buzz at the restaurant," a source at the event told Page Six.

After years of being romantically linked, the couple finally decided to make an official appearance together.