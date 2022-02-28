Naomi Watts And Billy Crudup Just Took Their Relationship To A New Level
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup had been romantically linked since 2017, but the "Gypsy" stars kept their relationship mostly under wraps. After working on the Netflix show together, the two were spotted holding hands in July 2017 while out in New York, per Page Six. That came after Watts had ended things with her partner of over a decade, Liev Schreiber. Before being spotted with Watts, Crudup revealed that he was eager to settle down with the right partner. "But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with," the "Watchmen" actor told Mr. Porter in June of that year.
By August 2017, a source confirmed that the two actors were an official couple. "Naomi and Billy are dating, but in the early stages," the source told Us Weekly at the time. "They're very into each other." Even as their relationship ratcheted up, the two mostly stayed out of the limelight together. Onlookers were surprised to see the pair showing PDA at a party in May 2019 to celebrate Watts gracing the cover of DuJour magazine. "They were hugging and very affectionate. No one seemed to know they were a couple. It was the buzz at the restaurant," a source at the event told Page Six.
After years of being romantically linked, the couple finally decided to make an official appearance together.
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup made their red carpet debut
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together on February 27, which marked the first time the actors walked the red carpet together at a major event, according to People. The pair even sported coordinated outfits as Crudup wore a black tux, and Watts complemented her beau's look in a black Fendi gown with sequins. The "Mulholland Drive" star showed her support for Crudup, who was nominated in the best drama actor category for his work on "The Morning Show."
Leading up to the event, Watts shared a few snaps on her Instagram Stories that gave a rare behind-the-scenes look into their relationship. She uploaded a car selfie alongside Crudup and wrote "Go Billy" while including two trophy emoji. "The Desperate Hour" star also posted a photo of her and Crudup's place cards that showed the couple were seated together.
The following day, on February 28, Watts recapped the night by uploading a three-photo slide to Instagram. Watts showed off her spectacular gown in the first two snaps. "First time back in 5 inch heels in 2.5 years!!" she wrote in the caption. She added, "Swipe to the end," revealing a shot of her and Crudup. Fans were excited to see the duo's red carpet debut. "Look at you! With your new arm candy!! Good goin," one follower wrote. "Y'all a couple of smokeshows," another added. Another fan commented, "Sensational dress and gorgeous couple."