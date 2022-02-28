Jen Shah Sets The Record Straight About Wanting Kim Kardashian On Her Legal Team
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah's criminal trial is drawing closer. Jen was arrested in March 2021 on federal charges related to a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme, according to TMZ. The over-the-top reality star had allegedly funded her lavish lifestyle seen on the popular series by scamming "vulnerable, often elderly, working-class people" with false promises in business for years, the outlet reported. As of February, Jen is now the sole co-defendant in her upcoming March trial as all others charged in the case have pleaded guilty, according to attorney Ronald Richards.
The drama of Jen's arrest played out on "RHOSLC" Season 2 from the moment a girls trip was interrupted by Jen being taken into custody. The aftermath of the arrest left Jen emotional over the possibility of losing connection with her family behind bars. "Not seeing Reiffy or Omar for eight years," Jen wept over her sons to her husband Sharreiff Shah following her arrest on an "RHOSLC" episode. "Do you know how f**king scared I am?"
Jen's charges were the focal point of the most recent season of "RHOSLC," with the star often speaking candidly about her concerns before her trial. Fans were amused when Jen was seen asking her lawyer, "Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?" It turns out, Jen wasn't kidding when she inquired about getting Kim, a soon-to-be attorney, to join her defense.
Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian's legal defense
Jen Shah was "deadass 100 [percent] serious" when she inquired about Kim Kardashian joining her legal team, the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star revealed on the "RHOSLC After Show," per People. "People thought I was joking," Jen said of the comment. The star also confirmed that Kim "is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet." Jen went on to say she has "mad respect" for Kim's work in aiding wrongly accused individuals seek justice.
The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum celebrated passing the "baby bar" exam in December, which gets her one step closer to completing her nontraditional law apprenticeship to become a lawyer. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" Kim revealed on Instagram. Kim told Wall Street Journal magazine she hopes to one day open a law firm in her journey of criminal justice reform.
Jen remains strong in her claim she is innocent in her upcoming case. When asked during Part 1 of the "RHOSLC" reunion if she considered stepping away from the show after her arrest, Jen explained after speaking with her family, "I was like no, I'm innocent, and I felt like I need to tell my story," per The U.S. Sun. Jen also joked about how her non-Kardashian legal team felt about her joining the sit-down episode, saying, "They were ecstatic."