The Tragic Death Of New Girl Star Ralph Ahn

It's a rough time for Hollywood, as another of its character actors has died. Shortly following the tragic deaths of Sally Kellerman and Ned Eisenberg, who both starred in the comedy film "Moving Violations," there's also news of the death of a fan-favorite from the sitcom "New Girl." Actor Ralph Ahn died on February 26 at 95 years old, the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles announced, according to Variety. He played Tran, the mostly silent friend and mentor to Jake Johnson's Nick Miller on the show.

The Los Angeles-born actor was the son of Korean American activist Dosan Ahn Chang-ho, and followed in the footsteps of his brother Philip Ahn, a character actor with some 185 credits, including the 1970s show "Kung Fu." Ralph appeared in many television series, including both "The Golden Girls" and "Gilmore Girls," as well as "The Shield," "The King of Queens," "Suddenly Susan," and "ER." "New Girl" co-showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether credits Johnson for the idea of writing Ahn into the show. "[Johnson] texted me about it. We all thought it was so funny," Meriwether told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. "[Ahn]'s really easy to write for." Showrunner Brett Baer agreed. "Johnson is so funny with that guy. And they get along so well off camera."

Now that "New Girl" has become the go-to comfort watch during these weird pandemic times — and some fans feel the show even predicted the pandemic — new fans are discovering the wonder that is Tran's Ralph Ahn.