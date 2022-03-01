Maks Chmerkovskiy Details His Escape From Ukraine In Heartbreaking Detail

Maks Chmerkovskiy is a dancer, choreographer, and dance competition judge, known for his participation in the popular television series, "Dancing with the Stars." He was born and raised in Ukraine and immigrated to the United States with his family when he was a teenager, per CNN. On February 7, he revealed on Instagram that he was back in Ukraine to judge the Ukrainian version of the dance competition show, "World of Dance." He expressed his excitement "to get to see the top professional dancers of Ukraine, in all forms of dance," and hoped the project would "give dancers an incredible opportunity to showcase their hard earned skills and ... boost their careers."

The following several posts on Chmerkovskiy's page were from the behind-the-scenes of the show. However, when Russia officially invaded Ukraine on February 24, his content took a completely different turn. The father-of-one found himself stuck in the capital city of a country that was now embroiled in war. In an Instagram video posted the same day, Chmerkovskiy expressed his sadness at Russia's actions and told his followers that he would be staying put for the time being. The accompanying caption read, "There's ALWAYS another way! WAR is NEVER an answer!"

With the war intensifying in the days since, Chmerkovskiy has been forced to rethink his decision to stay. On February 28, the professional dancer officially announced his decision to leave the country and try to make it back home to his family in Los Angeles.