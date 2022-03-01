What We Know About Colton Underwood's Engagement
Colton Underwood is officially leaving his bachelor days behind. On February 28, "The Bachelor" alum told People that he's set to marry his partner, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, after nearly a year of dating. "After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood shared with the magazine. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."
The two celebrated the engagement on Instagram, sharing pictures of their trip. "[L]ife is going to be fun with you," Underwood wrote. "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe," Brown said, along with a photo of his fiancé popping a champagne bottle.
In the same interview, the former NFL player couldn't help but gush over Brown. He confessed that he never thought that he would be this elated. "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he added, alluding to how 2021 was the year the officially came out as gay. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."
Colton Underwood said Jordan C. Brown has been supportive
To say that Colton Underwood had a tumultuous 2021 would be an understatement. The previous year, he had a very public breakup with Cassie Randolph, and months after, he had a sit-down interview on "Good Morning America" and came out as gay.
"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the former football player said at the time. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure." And, while it's scary turning over a new leaf, he said that he's never felt happier. "I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."
The good news is he found a solid support system, including his now-fiancé Jordan C. Brown. In an interview with People, the reality star said that Brown has been a "great support," and that "I'm the luckiest person to have him in my life." Congratulations to the happy couple!