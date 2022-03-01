What We Know About Colton Underwood's Engagement

Colton Underwood is officially leaving his bachelor days behind. On February 28, "The Bachelor" alum told People that he's set to marry his partner, political strategist Jordan C. Brown, after nearly a year of dating. "After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," Underwood shared with the magazine. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship."

The two celebrated the engagement on Instagram, sharing pictures of their trip. "[L]ife is going to be fun with you," Underwood wrote. "The only time in my life I'm ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe," Brown said, along with a photo of his fiancé popping a champagne bottle.

In the same interview, the former NFL player couldn't help but gush over Brown. He confessed that he never thought that he would be this elated. "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," he added, alluding to how 2021 was the year the officially came out as gay. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."