Hulk Hogan's Divorce Announcement Has A Surprising Twist

Hulk Hogan is no longer a married man, but he's not exactly single, either. The WWE Hall of Famer surprised everyone when he made a casual announcement on his Twitter page that he's no longer together with ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel.

"I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," he wrote. The two tied the knot in 2010, and at the time, their relationship had been slightly controversial as McDaniel is 21 years his junior. But the age difference didn't seem to bother the couple. "I've been with Jennifer [McDaniel] seven years now —married for four — and she's younger than me, which is way cool," he told HuffPost in 2017. "I'm sixty years young and she's thirty-nine, so it was a little weird at first, but I'm cool with it."

Prior to McDaniel, Hogan had been married to Linda Hogan, but their separation was far more dramatic. At the time, the pro wrestler said Linda left him abruptly. "It wasn't an argument, it was, 'Hey, I don't love you, I don't want to be with you, I don't want to see you anymore,'" he told Today. Meanwhile, Linda said that the cause of their divorce is Hogan's affair with Christiane Plante, a close friend of their daughter Brooke Hogan. This, of course, is in the past now. Now that he's newly divorced, the wrestling legend admitted that he's romancing a new woman in his life.