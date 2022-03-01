Naya Rivera's Family Receives Some Closure Nearly Two Years After Death
Naya Rivera's family have undoubtedly been living a nightmare since July 2020, when the former "Glee" star went missing after heading out on a pontoon at Lake Piru, California, with her young son, Josey. Tragically, the Santana Lopez actor never returned the boat at the allotted time and her son, who was then just 4 years old, was later found asleep on the boat without his mom, per Deadline.
In the days that followed, authorities searched tirelessly for the star around the area she was last seen in before tragically finding her dead in the water five days after she was last seen alive.
It was later claimed that the star had drowned while taking a dip in the water with her son, likely being dragged under the water by a strong current after lifting him back onto the boat to safety. "[Josey] and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub explained during a press conference, via People. "He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."
Around four months after her death, Rivera's former husband Ryan Dorsey filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of Josey, and now there's finally an update on how that legal filing turned out.
Naya Rivera's family's lawsuit is settled
Naya Rivera's family settled their wrongful death lawsuit in the wake of her tragic July 2020 death in late February.
"Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru," Amjad M. Khan, lawyer to the Riveras, said in a statement, per People, though it hasn't been confirmed how much Rivera's son will receive. "Though the tragic loss of Josey's mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy," he continued of the settlement, which still needs to be officially approved by the Ventura Superior Court.
The November 2020 filing initially alleged that the boat Rivera and her son rented was not "equipped with flotation or lifesaving devices, a ladder, rope, anchor, or any equipment designed to keep swimmers from being separated from their boat," according to The Blast, suggesting her death could potentially have been avoided.
Ventura County — which was named in the lawsuit alongside the county's Parks and Recreation Management and the United Water Conservation District — denied being at fault for the actor's death and alleged that Rivera had been "offered a life vest" but she supposedly "declined to wear" it. It's believed the star was overpowered by strong currents in the water, which lead to her drowning.
Our thoughts continue to be with Rivera's family.