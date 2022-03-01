Naya Rivera's Family Receives Some Closure Nearly Two Years After Death

Naya Rivera's family have undoubtedly been living a nightmare since July 2020, when the former "Glee" star went missing after heading out on a pontoon at Lake Piru, California, with her young son, Josey. Tragically, the Santana Lopez actor never returned the boat at the allotted time and her son, who was then just 4 years old, was later found asleep on the boat without his mom, per Deadline.

In the days that followed, authorities searched tirelessly for the star around the area she was last seen in before tragically finding her dead in the water five days after she was last seen alive.

It was later claimed that the star had drowned while taking a dip in the water with her son, likely being dragged under the water by a strong current after lifting him back onto the boat to safety. "[Josey] and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub explained during a press conference, via People. "He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

Around four months after her death, Rivera's former husband Ryan Dorsey filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of Josey, and now there's finally an update on how that legal filing turned out.