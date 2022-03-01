Why Some Fans Can't Stop Talking About Jeremy Renner Amid Ukraine Crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspired millions with his fearless leadership during the Russian invasion. For many spectators across the world, Zelenskyy's bravery is heroic and feels like it is almost out of a Hollywood movie. For example, the Ukrainian President refused an offer from the U.S. to evacuate, stunning world leaders with his courage. People reported that Zelenskyy tweeted, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride."
In another dramatic moment on February 26, President Zelenskyy posted a moving Twitter video. "Do not believe the fakes. I am here," the Ukrainian leader said, according to a CNN translation. "We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this." Given the heroics on display, the Ukrainian leader is earning comparisons to a Hollywood superhero, like someone out of the "Avengers." In fact, Zelenskyy has earned comparisons to one Avenger in particular: Jeremy Renner.
Fans could see Jeremy Renner portraying Volodymyr Zelenskyy
With many people across the world in awe of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, some fans already want Jeremy Renner to portray the heroic leader. The New York Post points out that the two men are close in age, almost the same height, and have similar features — short brown hair with deep-set eyes and a strong jawline. Looking at the "Avengers" star next to Zelenskyy, it's easy to see why fans want Renner cast. One fan shared side-by-side photos of the two men and tweeted: "Is it obvious to everybody else that Jeremy Renner is the only logical option to play Zelenskyy in the biopic screenwriters are almost certainly drafting already?" Another Twitter user chimed in: "'Zelensky,' the new biopic starring Jeremy Renner." Before Zelenskyy was a politician, he actually was an actor, and Entertainment Weekly reported that he even voiced Paddington in the Ukraine version of the "Paddington" film.
However, the people pushing for Renner to play Zelenskyy in a movie faced a backlash almost immediately. One angry Twitter user tweeted: "There are people tweeting about whether Jeremy Renner should play Volodymyr Zelensky in a movie about the Ukraine war. This isn't entertainment. People are dying. People are being displaced from their homes." Another tweeted gravely: "Imagine people tweeting about which actor should play a 9/11 fireman all the while the towers are still burning..." A good reminder about being thoughtful on social media and looking at the bigger picture.