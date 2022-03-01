Why Some Fans Can't Stop Talking About Jeremy Renner Amid Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspired millions with his fearless leadership during the Russian invasion. For many spectators across the world, Zelenskyy's bravery is heroic and feels like it is almost out of a Hollywood movie. For example, the Ukrainian President refused an offer from the U.S. to evacuate, stunning world leaders with his courage. People reported that Zelenskyy tweeted, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride."

In another dramatic moment on February 26, President Zelenskyy posted a moving Twitter video. "Do not believe the fakes. I am here," the Ukrainian leader said, according to a CNN translation. "We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this." Given the heroics on display, the Ukrainian leader is earning comparisons to a Hollywood superhero, like someone out of the "Avengers." In fact, Zelenskyy has earned comparisons to one Avenger in particular: Jeremy Renner.