Were Harry And Meghan's Thoughts On Ukraine Unfairly Received Compared To William And Kate's?

After Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, social media has been buzzing with messages of support for the Ukrainian people. Many celebrities have also used their platforms to spread the word about the war and express their solidarity. Although the royal family has a tendency to stay apolitical during major world crises, both the Sussexes and the Cambridges have taken to their respective websites and Twitter accounts to share their perspectives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the first to share their words of support for Ukraine on their Archewell website on February 24. The statement read, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same." Two days later, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted their own message about the Ukraine crisis to their Twitter page. They began by explaining that they "had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future" back in 2020. The rest of the message read almost identically to Meghan and Harry's: "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Despite the similarities between the two statements of support, Twitter users and news outlets reacted very differently to each couple.