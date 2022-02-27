William And Kate Break Their Silence About The Ukraine Crisis

After a long history of proxy wars and conflicts, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now going after his long-standing goal of taking the country of Ukraine back under Russian rule. Ukraine declared its independence from Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1992, and Putin is willing to use violence to reclaim it, per National Geographic. Just during the week of February 20, Russia has launched missile attacks on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, per The New York Times.

In response to Putin's acts of aggression, the United Kingdom has placed sanctions on "Russian banks and oligarchs," per BBC News. In addition, the public outcry of support for Ukraine has been loud. Barack and Michelle Obama sent their prayers to the innocent civilians in Ukraine who are in danger. Celebrities like Angelina Jolie have urged the public to think about and help Ukraine in any way they can.

As the events in Ukraine unfold, all eyes are on the leaders of the world to see how they will react to Russia's actions. Although the royal family has historically been expected to remain neutral and apolitical in all matters, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have responded to the Ukraine situation with a statement.