Blake Shelton Absolutely Warms Hearts With What He Just Said About Gwen Stefani's Sons
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the ultimate fairytale couple. After previous failed marriages, the singing sensations found love in one another in November 2015 after meeting for the first time on NBC's "The Voice" in April 2014, according to Billboard.
After years of public affection, the pair finally got engaged in October 2020 when Shelton proposed to the former No Doubt frontwoman. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" he wrote on Instagram. The following July, the couple walked down the aisle at a private ceremony held at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. As noted by Page Six, the country singer specifically built a chapel at his home because he had every intention of marrying the blonde beauty. During an appearance on the "Tell Me About It" podcast (via GMA) that same month, Stefani stated her wedding day was "one of the greatest moments of my life" and "beyond what I thought it was gonna be." The founder of GXVE Beauty also explained why she believes her Husband is so special to her: "He's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."
Since welcoming Stefani into his life, Shelton has become very close with her three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. In fact, Shelton just opened up about what his step-sons mean to him.
Blake Shelton has 'fallen in love' with Gwen Stefani's sons
Blake Shelton has been on the music scene for over two decades and has achieved 28 No. 1 hits on the U.S. Country Airplay chart, according to Billboard. While his star may eventually fade, the Grammy-nominated singer has no problem with that, especially since getting married to Gwen Stefani. "What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years ... is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he said in a February interview (via People), adding, "You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden you go, there's other stuff."
In the beginning, Stefani was unsure whether Shelton would be interested in having her three sons in their life. "I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he admitted. However, she had nothing to worry about. "I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen," he explained. On their wedding day, they all posed in a wholesome group shot, proving that they are one happy family.