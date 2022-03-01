Blake Shelton Absolutely Warms Hearts With What He Just Said About Gwen Stefani's Sons

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the ultimate fairytale couple. After previous failed marriages, the singing sensations found love in one another in November 2015 after meeting for the first time on NBC's "The Voice" in April 2014, according to Billboard.

After years of public affection, the pair finally got engaged in October 2020 when Shelton proposed to the former No Doubt frontwoman. "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" he wrote on Instagram. The following July, the couple walked down the aisle at a private ceremony held at Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma. As noted by Page Six, the country singer specifically built a chapel at his home because he had every intention of marrying the blonde beauty. During an appearance on the "Tell Me About It" podcast (via GMA) that same month, Stefani stated her wedding day was "one of the greatest moments of my life" and "beyond what I thought it was gonna be." The founder of GXVE Beauty also explained why she believes her Husband is so special to her: "He's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."

Since welcoming Stefani into his life, Shelton has become very close with her three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo – whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. In fact, Shelton just opened up about what his step-sons mean to him.