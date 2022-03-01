The Truth About Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

On February 22 Republican leader Mitch McConnell announced that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds would be delivering the rebuttal following President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address. "While Washington Democrats fail working Americans, Republican governors are fighting and winning for families. Governor Kim Reynolds' brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front of that pack," he penned in a statement.

Reynolds relished in the opportunity with her own statement that read, "Republican Governors across America are leading the charge in defending liberty and securing unmatched economic prosperity in our states. The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that's what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening."

Still, not everyone was thrilled with the pick. "Heard on radio while driving: '...Kim Reynolds will deliver the Rep Party's rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address....' Must confess my first response was, "Wait, WHO?" So yeah, I was able to pull it up after a minute, but what rationale have I missed?" another user wrote. So who is Kim Reynolds? And what is there to know about the politician? The answer just might surprise you...