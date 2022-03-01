Matthew McConaughey Claims Doctor Completely Lied About Him Undergoing A Taboo Procedure

Matthew McConaughey released his first memoir, entitled "Greenlights," in October 2020. The actor described the memoir's premise on the book's website. He starts by writing, "I've been in this life for fifty years, been trying to work out its riddle for forty-two, and been keeping diaries of clues to that riddle for the last thirty-five." The resulting book brings together the various diary entries "about successes and failures, joys and sorrows, things that made me marvel, and things that made me laugh out loud."

In an interview with The New York Times the same month of the book's release, the "Dazed and Confused" actor expanded on his reasons for writing a memoir. Ultimately, he wanted to challenge the general public's perception that "McConaughey just eases right into everything — the guy doesn't seem to have any bumps, doesn't get hit crossing the road," and show readers that the path to success is full of hardships. In an interview with GQ in October 2020, the "True Detective" star declared, "This book has been my obsession for the last two years ... It's the truest permanent extension I've ever put out or created of myself."

Among the stories that McConaughey tells in his memoir is one that many of his fans may remember from over two decades ago: how he ended up with a full head of hair after experiencing early onset hair loss in the '90s. The actor expanded on this story in a recent interview.