Chrissy Teigen's Sweet Throwback Pic Gives Us Glimpse Into Beginning Of Relationship With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have maintained "It couple" status for years, and it doesn't look like there are any signs of that changing. Teigen has had a difficult time with social media in the past, but seems to be focusing on sharing more positive moments. While currently focused on expanding their family through an IVF journey, Teigen and Legend have been incredibly supportive of one another despite the difficult nature of the process following the loss of their son, Jack. Teigen often shares little glimpses of her daily life on Instagram — candid shots with her kids, Miles and Luna, and foodie posts — but she has also been offering up some excellent throwbacks.

Celebrating Valentine's Day, she posted a still from Legend's 2006 music video "Stereo" — the project where they first met 16 years ago. At the time, Teigen worked as a catalog model and was cast for the video to dance alongside the singer and act as the muse. "I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you've ever seen in a human," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014, making fun of herself while also beaming about the relationship she's had with her husband.

"I'm with someone who is totally secure in himself. He's not trying to be anything other than what he is. The confidence he has brings it to me," she explained. Teigen has now shared a new photo from the early days of her and Legend as a couple that is too adorable.