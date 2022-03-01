Chrissy Teigen's Sweet Throwback Pic Gives Us Glimpse Into Beginning Of Relationship With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have maintained "It couple" status for years, and it doesn't look like there are any signs of that changing. Teigen has had a difficult time with social media in the past, but seems to be focusing on sharing more positive moments. While currently focused on expanding their family through an IVF journey, Teigen and Legend have been incredibly supportive of one another despite the difficult nature of the process following the loss of their son, Jack. Teigen often shares little glimpses of her daily life on Instagram — candid shots with her kids, Miles and Luna, and foodie posts — but she has also been offering up some excellent throwbacks.
Celebrating Valentine's Day, she posted a still from Legend's 2006 music video "Stereo" — the project where they first met 16 years ago. At the time, Teigen worked as a catalog model and was cast for the video to dance alongside the singer and act as the muse. "I was doing this fake model-y dancing with the most dead eyes you've ever seen in a human," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014, making fun of herself while also beaming about the relationship she's had with her husband.
"I'm with someone who is totally secure in himself. He's not trying to be anything other than what he is. The confidence he has brings it to me," she explained. Teigen has now shared a new photo from the early days of her and Legend as a couple that is too adorable.
Chrissy Teigen shares photo of first vacation with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen posted a throwback photo to Instagram of John Legend and herself cuddled up, looking very young, very smiley, and very styled in the fashions of the late aughts. In the pic, Teigen is sitting on Legend's lap, while they both smile and pose for the camera with drinks nearby. Teigen's caption reads, "just a couple of pups on their first vacation together (tan all over Jan all over)" — referencing a Michael Scott moment from "The Office." Legend commented an "Awwwwww" complete with a heart-eyes emoji. This photo was definitely early in the relationship, but a considerable time after their first meeting.
Despite the initial attraction during the "Stereo" music video shoot, and an admitted hookup the same night, Teigen told Cosmopolitan that they took things slow. "I let him be himself for a while," she explained. "The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, There's so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time."
After keeping up their connection, Legend caught feelings. The singer told Entertainment Tonight in 2016, "We were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is." Fans love Teigen's "Office" references and constant humor, so here's hoping for more throwback memories and commentary.