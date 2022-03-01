Mark Ruffalo Confirms What We Suspected About His Reunion With Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo gave us the gift of Matty and Jenna in the 2000s classic "13 Going on 30." The 2004 fantasy rom-com, a flick about a teenager whose wish to be a grown woman turned true on her 13th birthday, was immediately a hit. When it opened on April 23, 2004, "13 Going on 30" racked up $22 million at the box office, closing the day in a strong second place, just $1 million behind Denzel Washington's "Man on Fire," according to The Hollywood Reporter (via IMDb).

Garner and Ruffalo's chemistry onscreen was unmissable, and things weren't much different behind the scenes. In 2019, Ruffalo told ET that working on "13 Going on 30" with Garner was a blast. "We had the sweetest time. [Jennifer] was a big star then but I was kind of just starting out. She was just so lovely," he said of Garner, who was starring in J.J. Abrams' ABC series "Alias" then.

Despite their connection, Garner and Ruffalo lost touch after production was over — when his former co-star began dating Ben Affleck, he said on Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" in 2014 (via Us Weekly). "We had a great time together, and I think we would [have kept in touch], but then Ben came on the scene and that was the end of that," Ruffalo told Cohen. Garner and Affleck are no longer a couple, and Ruffalo and Garner have reunited on "The Adam Project". Ruffalo couldn't be more thrilled.