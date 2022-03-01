Chris Meloni Shares Gut-Wrenching Reaction To Death Of Law & Order: SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg

Hollywood lost another great when "Law & Order: SVU" star Ned Eisenberg died on February 27. For many TV fans, Eisenberg was best known for his recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on "SVU," along with his portrayal of Detective Hauser on the 2021 HBO hit drama "Mare of Easttown." But aside from his career highlights, Eisenberg's family, friends, and former costars will remember him as much more.

In a tribute to the actor, fellow "SVU" alum Titus Welliver wrote on Twitter, "Rest in power, dear brother. We are fewer." For his own post on social media, "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight tweeted, "Rest in Peace, our sweet friend, and my fellow Naked Angel, Ned Eisenberg." Other actors who worked with Eisenberg, including Nick Westrate and Sebastian Roché, also gave sweet shoutouts to Eisenberg, calling him "one of the best actors working" and a "true mensch." But we were particularly touched by the social media tribute from one costar who'd known him longest — "SVU" alum Christopher Meloni.