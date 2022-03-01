Chris Meloni Shares Gut-Wrenching Reaction To Death Of Law & Order: SVU Costar Ned Eisenberg
Hollywood lost another great when "Law & Order: SVU" star Ned Eisenberg died on February 27. For many TV fans, Eisenberg was best known for his recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on "SVU," along with his portrayal of Detective Hauser on the 2021 HBO hit drama "Mare of Easttown." But aside from his career highlights, Eisenberg's family, friends, and former costars will remember him as much more.
In a tribute to the actor, fellow "SVU" alum Titus Welliver wrote on Twitter, "Rest in power, dear brother. We are fewer." For his own post on social media, "SVU" showrunner Warren Leight tweeted, "Rest in Peace, our sweet friend, and my fellow Naked Angel, Ned Eisenberg." Other actors who worked with Eisenberg, including Nick Westrate and Sebastian Roché, also gave sweet shoutouts to Eisenberg, calling him "one of the best actors working" and a "true mensch." But we were particularly touched by the social media tribute from one costar who'd known him longest — "SVU" alum Christopher Meloni.
Christopher Meloni called Ned Eisenberg a 'singular voice'
Responding to an Entertainment Weekly report on February 28 that Ned Eisenberg had died, Christopher Meloni, his "Law & Order: SVU" costar of more than two decades, wrote a touching farewell on Twitter. "I started with Ned in 1990 on The Fanelli Boys," Meloni tweeted, referencing a short-lived NBC sitcom that marked the beginning of Meloni's long television career. "Great actor. A singular voice," Meloni continued. "Always ready with a smile and a laugh. A beautiful gentle human being."
While Eisenberg's death came as a shock to fans, Entertainment Weekly noted that Eisenberg had been living with two types of cancer for years. "As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma," his wife Patricia Dunnock told EW in a statement. "Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family."
He will be profoundly missed by audiences, costars, and family alike.