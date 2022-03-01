Jill Biden's Appearance At The State Of The Union Has Fans Talking

March 1 saw President Joe Biden give the first State of the Union address of his presidency, a speech that would turn out to be notable for a variety of reasons. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there was concern that this State of the Union address wouldn't be able to be given in-person, but the easing of restrictions in Washington, D.C. and on Capitol Hill allowed Biden to stand in front of the joint members of Congress. However, coronavirus considerations weren't the only reason this State of the Union address would be interesting to viewers. Many who tuned in were curious about what Biden would say about the current situation in Europe, specifically, in Ukraine.

Almost a week ago, Ukraine was invaded by the Russian Federation, causing international condemnation and a swift response from both the United States and its Western allies. As part of their support for the Ukrainian people, members of Congress and the president's cabinet wore yellow and blue ribbons — the colors of Ukraine's flag — to show their solidarity. But government officials weren't the only ones to show their support; other people who attended the address also used their fashion to express their backing for the invaded nation, wearing bright blue and yellow/gold. And First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was no different.