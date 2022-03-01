Nancy Pelosi's Facial Expressions Have Twitter Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Millions of people across the globe look forward to the State of the Union every year for a variety of reasons. For one, they want to hear what the American president has to say about the current issues the country is facing, along with new policies and strategies. For another, they want to see how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts.

In 2020, Pelosi went viral for tearing Donald Trump's speech in half amid the applause he was getting from the Republicans in the room. While many balked at the move, saying how it was unprofessional, Pelosi simply said that it was "a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech." She added, "He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech."

In the same State of the Union, the "Pelosi Clap" was also born. As seen in many a video and GIFs, Pelosi was seen clapping directly towards Trump in a seemingly mocking manner. Many thought that the applause was a form of shade and not because she loved what he had said that night. Fast forward to today, Pelosi is once again being talked about on Twitter, but for a very different reason.