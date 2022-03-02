The Sweet Ritual William And Kate Have With Their Kids When Traveling

It's no secret that royals Prince William and Kate Middleton are seasoned world travelers!

The couple made headlines when it was announced on February 24 that they would be embarking on a royal tour of Belize and the Caribbean to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. "The visits will take place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March. The Royal tour begins in Belize where Their Royal Highnesses will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community as well as exploring the country's biodiversity," the press release read. Ahead of the grand announcement, however, there were already rumblings that the royal couple was coming. "Their people were very secretive and kept saying this had to be kept very quiet, but on a small island like Ambergris Caye it's impossible to keep anything quiet for very long," one Belize local told the Daily Mail. "They were talking about a four-day visit to Belize in March as part of a longer trip to this part of the world. They said William and Kate might visit the Caye and also go to mainland Belize. It's all anyone here is talking about. We are so excited," the source gushed.

As for now, however, the couple has been spotted jaunting around somewhere much colder and even sharing a cute anecdote about how they gear up for the trips and incorporate their three young children.