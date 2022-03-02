Cheryl Burke Makes An Unusual Visit Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce

We all deal with heartbreak in our own special way — even if our bold post-breakup haircuts, spontaneous cross-country moves, or head-first dating app dives may cause our friends and family to raise an eyebrow or two. We're not here to judge how anyone gets over the end of a relationship, but we have to admit that as outside observers, we're raising a few eyebrows of our own at Cheryl Burke's post-divorce Instagram post.

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro is fresh out of a divorce from Matthew Lawrence — brother of Joey Lawrence and '90s actor who you may remember from "Boy Meets World." The couple were married in 2019, according to People, and Burke announced their split on her Instagram on February 24, writing, "I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy."

"This time" appears to be at an end, as Burke has just referenced her divorce in another Instagram post.