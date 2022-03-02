Cheryl Burke Makes An Unusual Visit Amid Matthew Lawrence Divorce
We all deal with heartbreak in our own special way — even if our bold post-breakup haircuts, spontaneous cross-country moves, or head-first dating app dives may cause our friends and family to raise an eyebrow or two. We're not here to judge how anyone gets over the end of a relationship, but we have to admit that as outside observers, we're raising a few eyebrows of our own at Cheryl Burke's post-divorce Instagram post.
The "Dancing With the Stars" pro is fresh out of a divorce from Matthew Lawrence — brother of Joey Lawrence and '90s actor who you may remember from "Boy Meets World." The couple were married in 2019, according to People, and Burke announced their split on her Instagram on February 24, writing, "I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy."
"This time" appears to be at an end, as Burke has just referenced her divorce in another Instagram post.
Cheryl Burke is visiting her wedding venue
Cheryl Burke posted a series of thoughtful selfies to her Instagram on February 28 from the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, according to the location tag — which also happens to be her 2019 wedding venue, according to Page Six. Girl, what are you doing!?
In the caption, Burke wrote, "Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings." She added that she was accompanied by her "partner in crime," referring to her dog, not her ex-husband (we assume). Burke was also careful to assure fans that she knows her period of self-reflection is a privilege and she's still aware of current events. She also wrote, "As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now," and urged fans to visit the link in her bio to help support Ukrainians.
To be honest, we think that if Burke is revisiting her wedding venue this soon after her divorce, she's got plenty on her mind already.