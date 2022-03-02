Lindsay Lohan Is Serious About Her Career Reboot
If you're someone who was heavily obsessed with pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s, then you'll no doubt be fully aware of the impact that Lindsay Lohan had on the world of celebrity.
As noted by her IMDb page, the "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)" hitmaker first rose to fame in 1998 when playing the role of twin characters Hallie Parker and Annie James in "The Parent Trap." Since then, she has starred in other movies such as "Life-Size," "Freaky Friday," "Herbie: Fully Loaded," and "Mean Girls," to name a few. In recent years, Lohan's acting career hasn't been in as in-demand as it used to be. However, that doesn't mean she hasn't remained in the public eye. Along with making headlines for her legal problems and addiction issues, Lohan has remained a regular face on television. In 2014, she appeared in her own self-titled docuseries and launched her own reality show, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," on MTV in 2019.
With that being said, it was announced in 2021 that she was going to star in a Netflix film after only appearing in one movie in the past eight years, per The Independent. In addition to that, the latest news on the former child star proves she's taking her acting comeback very seriously.
Lindsay Lohan has signed a deal for two feature films
Later this year, Lindsay Lohan will star in the Netflix holiday film "Falling for Christmas" alongside Chord Overstreet. That's not all, however. It seems Lohan is making up for lost time as the "Mean Girls" actor has secured herself a deal with Netflix that sets her up to star in two more feature films. "We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," Netflix's director of independent film Christina Rogers told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."
As noted by the outlet, Lohan's character in "Falling for Christmas" is "a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress" who suffers a skiing accident and "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas." While Lohan may not be able to relate to the storyline completely, she knows how it feels to be newly engaged as she announced on Instagram she was getting married to Dubai native Bader Shammas in November 2021. We are totally here for a Lindsay Lohan comeback this year!