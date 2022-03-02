Lindsay Lohan Is Serious About Her Career Reboot

If you're someone who was heavily obsessed with pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s, then you'll no doubt be fully aware of the impact that Lindsay Lohan had on the world of celebrity.

As noted by her IMDb page, the "Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)" hitmaker first rose to fame in 1998 when playing the role of twin characters Hallie Parker and Annie James in "The Parent Trap." Since then, she has starred in other movies such as "Life-Size," "Freaky Friday," "Herbie: Fully Loaded," and "Mean Girls," to name a few. In recent years, Lohan's acting career hasn't been in as in-demand as it used to be. However, that doesn't mean she hasn't remained in the public eye. Along with making headlines for her legal problems and addiction issues, Lohan has remained a regular face on television. In 2014, she appeared in her own self-titled docuseries and launched her own reality show, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," on MTV in 2019.

With that being said, it was announced in 2021 that she was going to star in a Netflix film after only appearing in one movie in the past eight years, per The Independent. In addition to that, the latest news on the former child star proves she's taking her acting comeback very seriously.