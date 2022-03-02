The Real Reason Farrah Abraham Is Checking Herself Into A Treatment Center

In a video update posted on Instagram, Farrah Abraham said she's checking herself into a treatment center for mental health issues because of trauma associated with sexual assault. The "Teen Mom" star claimed that she has put off the stay for nearly a year and that it's necessary for her to get the help she needs so she can get better for her family.

"There's really no easy way of saying this. So I am taking a moment before I am headed to treatment for trauma," Farrah said in the video, noting that she'll be off the grid for 28 days as she receives treatment. She then said that her body broke down throughout the past year and it prompted her to take her trauma seriously. She went on to say she is "looking forward to understanding more medically" about what she can do to overcome her issues. "I look forward to a brighter future for my family and my work colleagues, and for my career," she added.

Farrah's announcement comes after she previously alleged that former California mayor, Dominic Foppoli, assaulted her in April 2021, per The Wrap. (Foppoli claimed he "did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.") Farrah also described the assault in her memoir titled "Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir," claiming that the politician's actions left her on "five or more medications" and her "brain always confused" (via The U.S. Sun). We wish Farrah the best in her recovery process.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).