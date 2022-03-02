The Real Reason Farrah Abraham Is Checking Herself Into A Treatment Center
Farrah Abraham first rose to fame on MTV's "Teen Mom" when she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia, in 2009. On the show, Farrah detailed her struggles of being a single teen mom after her baby daddy, Derek Underwood, died in a tragic car crash when she was seven months pregnant. She was frequently filmed arguing with her mother about how to raise and parent Sophia and also had screaming matches with fellow castmates like Maci Bookout during press tours, as per The Things. The then-teenager quickly became one of the most-talked-about reality stars in the press and seemingly had an axe to grind with people who criticized her for transitioning into an adult entertainment star, according to Us Weekly.
The Omaha native was fired from MTV in 2017, but has continued on with her career in reality television, appearing on shows like "Celebrity Big Brother" and "Ex on the Beach," per IMDb. However, Farrah has also gotten into trouble in the law several times throughout her career, with the most recent run-in happening in January 2022. Farrah was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor after she allegedly slapped a security guard while out partying with a friend, Us Weekly reported. Now, a little less than two months after the arrest, Farrah has admitted she needs help and is checking into a treatment center to deal with mental health issues.
Farrah Abraham hopes to be a better version of herself after treatment
In a video update posted on Instagram, Farrah Abraham said she's checking herself into a treatment center for mental health issues because of trauma associated with sexual assault. The "Teen Mom" star claimed that she has put off the stay for nearly a year and that it's necessary for her to get the help she needs so she can get better for her family.
"There's really no easy way of saying this. So I am taking a moment before I am headed to treatment for trauma," Farrah said in the video, noting that she'll be off the grid for 28 days as she receives treatment. She then said that her body broke down throughout the past year and it prompted her to take her trauma seriously. She went on to say she is "looking forward to understanding more medically" about what she can do to overcome her issues. "I look forward to a brighter future for my family and my work colleagues, and for my career," she added.
Farrah's announcement comes after she previously alleged that former California mayor, Dominic Foppoli, assaulted her in April 2021, per The Wrap. (Foppoli claimed he "did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.") Farrah also described the assault in her memoir titled "Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir," claiming that the politician's actions left her on "five or more medications" and her "brain always confused" (via The U.S. Sun). We wish Farrah the best in her recovery process.
