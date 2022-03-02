Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Gushing About Justin Bieber

It's no secret that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are among Hollywood's most beloved couples, and fans follow their every move. Even though some of those fans believed that Bieber and Selena Gomez belonged together, especially those who grew up during that Disney era. But many others have been loving the chemistry between the pop star and the model.

The singer proposed to Baldwin in July 2018, per Brides. Just a few months later, the couple surprised the world when they made things official at a courthouse in New York City. Of course, they ended up having another proper ceremony in 2019, but they just couldn't wait to start their lives together. Baldwin and Bieber have faced many challenges in their marriage, and the singer even told GQ that he felt like he was walking on eggshells during some of it. But fortunately for the young lovers, things settled down. He has been incredibly happy in his marriage. "It's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable," Bieber told the men's magazine. "Like, my home life was not existing. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into. But now I have that."

The pair have spent plenty of holidays and special occasions together during their marriage, including birthdays. And Baldwin made sure to gush over Bieber in the sweetest way to celebrate his big 28th!