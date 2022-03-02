Hailey Baldwin Can't Stop Gushing About Justin Bieber
It's no secret that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are among Hollywood's most beloved couples, and fans follow their every move. Even though some of those fans believed that Bieber and Selena Gomez belonged together, especially those who grew up during that Disney era. But many others have been loving the chemistry between the pop star and the model.
The singer proposed to Baldwin in July 2018, per Brides. Just a few months later, the couple surprised the world when they made things official at a courthouse in New York City. Of course, they ended up having another proper ceremony in 2019, but they just couldn't wait to start their lives together. Baldwin and Bieber have faced many challenges in their marriage, and the singer even told GQ that he felt like he was walking on eggshells during some of it. But fortunately for the young lovers, things settled down. He has been incredibly happy in his marriage. "It's beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn't have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable," Bieber told the men's magazine. "Like, my home life was not existing. I didn't have a significant other. I didn't have someone to love. I didn't have someone to pour into. But now I have that."
The pair have spent plenty of holidays and special occasions together during their marriage, including birthdays. And Baldwin made sure to gush over Bieber in the sweetest way to celebrate his big 28th!
Hailey Baldwin thanks Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin shared her love for her husband, Justin Bieber, on his birthday. The model took to her Instagram feed to share a series of images of the couple over the years. In the shots, the pair looked loved-up and happy, and the model ended the post by sharing a photo of a young Bieber smiling. Along with the adorable photo tribute to her man, Baldwin also shared a sweet caption to commemorate the special day.
"Happy birthday, my baby... there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you. I love you..[sic] here's to 28," she wrote, adding a few emojis to the end of her caption. Baldwin turned off fans' comments, but she appeared to allow any who she follows to leave well-wishes. "Happy birthday JB," Baldwin's cousin, Ireland Basinger Baldwin wrote. "HB justin – we love uuuu!!!" Lauren Scruggs Kennedy added.
On Baldwin's birthday in November, Bieber shared a similar display of public affection, making a sweet post dedicated to his wife. Like Baldwin, the singer uploaded a series of images of the couple together over the years and accompanied the images with an equally sweet post. "Life has never made more sense until you became my wife," the singer gushed. "I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you." Ugh, we love these two!