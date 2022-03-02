The Tragic Death Of Darren Criss' Brother

On March 2, Darren Criss shocked his fans with a devastating and beautiful tribute, following the sudden death of his brother, musician Charles Criss. Darren posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram informing fans of the loss. Charles, or Chuck as Darren calls him, died in February at the age of 36, though the exact date is unknown.

Darren described a close, loving, and collaborative relationship between himself and his older brother in his post. Darren, who starred in "Glee" and has performed on Broadway, released an EP with Charles in 2017 for their band Computer Games, per Us Weekly. Darren shared select photos of Charles over the years on Instagram. Chief among them were photos of himself and Charles as children, and photos of Charles with his son and daughter.

In addition to the sweet photos Darren wrote at length about the tragedy. The former Glee star divulged that Charles died by suicide. He urged readers to get help if they were facing similar issues, but was adamant that Charles be remembered for more than his untimely death.