The Many Famous Faces Vying To Play Madonna In Her Biopic Revealed

While we don't yet know which actor will be portraying her in the upcoming film documenting her life story, this choice will ultimately be up to Madonna herself. "The final decision will be Madonna's alone, since she's directing and it's her story," a source previously told Mirror.

As casting rumors continue to swirl, one thing is certain: Madonna is ready to make a biopic that tells her story the way she sees it. In an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in 2021, Madonna detailed how she decided to step in and take charge of this venture.

"The reason I'm doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they're always men," she said. Madonna further stated that she decided to take matters in to her own hands when a major movie studio sent her a script on her life that she said had "nothing true" written in it, and with a director on board whom she felt had "no respect for women." Madonna told Fallon, "I just said, 'You know what, there is nobody on this planet that can write or direct, ... [or] make a movie about me better than me.'" Watching the film, which she referred to as a "visual autobiography," when it's completed will be even more powerful knowing that Madonna had such a hands-on role in sharing her story with the world.