Evan Rachel Wood Has Fans Doing A Double Take With Her Portrayal Of Madonna

Evan Rachel Wood made it out of the "Westworld" and will be playing Madonna in the upcoming "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Rolling Stone reports. In the first image, Wood wears a black lace top adorned with several pearl necklaces — reminiscent of Madonna's styling from her "Like a Virgin" music video — and a periwinkle tutu and black fingerless gloves. Wood's hair is parted to the side and teased with full volume as black cross earrings dangle off her ears. She holds a pair of glasses as she presumably gazes towards Weird Al.

Per Variety, the look Wood is wearing could be a scene where Yankovic parodies Madonna's "Like a Virgin." The comedian rose to fame in the '80s and early '90s when he parodied hits from well known singers, such as "Like a Surgeon" and "Living With a Hernia." Daniel Radcliffe has been cast as the titular character, with Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, and Julianne Nicholson rounding out the cast.

While Madonna has not yet reacted to Wood's casting news, the actor shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe." Hey, if Madonna is open to it, maybe Wood can be a late audition to her biopic.