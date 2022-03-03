John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Sparks Questions About Fertility Journey With New Photo

While John Mulaney made headlines with his return to the "Saturday Night Live" stage, his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, is sparking conversation herself after posting an Instagram photo that hinted at her possible fertility journey.

Back in January, Mulaney and Tendler finalized their divorce nearly a year after Mulaney filed to end the six-year marriage. After agreeing to end their union, Mulaney soon began dating actor Olivia Munn and the two surprisingly welcomed a son named Malcolm. But the timeline of Mulaney's new relationship and journey to parenthood left some fans confused, as in 2019 Mulaney revealed he did not want kids with his then-wife Tendler, per Page Six.

Obviously, now that Mulaney is a father of one, the comedian has had a change of heart. But he isn't the only one. Now, his ex-wife seems to be following her heart and possibly growing her own family after posting a new Instagram photo sparking rumors of her own fertility journey.