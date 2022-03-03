John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Sparks Questions About Fertility Journey With New Photo
While John Mulaney made headlines with his return to the "Saturday Night Live" stage, his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler, is sparking conversation herself after posting an Instagram photo that hinted at her possible fertility journey.
Back in January, Mulaney and Tendler finalized their divorce nearly a year after Mulaney filed to end the six-year marriage. After agreeing to end their union, Mulaney soon began dating actor Olivia Munn and the two surprisingly welcomed a son named Malcolm. But the timeline of Mulaney's new relationship and journey to parenthood left some fans confused, as in 2019 Mulaney revealed he did not want kids with his then-wife Tendler, per Page Six.
Obviously, now that Mulaney is a father of one, the comedian has had a change of heart. But he isn't the only one. Now, his ex-wife seems to be following her heart and possibly growing her own family after posting a new Instagram photo sparking rumors of her own fertility journey.
Anna Marie Tendler posts an ominous photo of a woman starting IVF
On February 28, Anna Marie Tendler posted a photo to Instagram showcasing a woman injecting herself in the abdomen, hinting the start of the in vitro fertilization process with the caption, "Eggs, Over Easy." While the woman in the photo was not confirmed, fans took it to be Tendler and left her encouraging messages about the process, per the Daily Mail, as Tendler recently opened up about changing her mind surrounding marriage and children.
In January, Tendler revealed she was thinking about having children after splitting from ex-husband John Mulaney, leading her to freeze her eggs, per Harper's Bazaar. "There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it's something that I ruminate on a lot," she revealed.
But once Tendler noticed what fans were thinking, she took to social media to set the record straight. "This is not a photo diary. I am rarely posting photos chronologically," she wrote on Instagram. "I am a fine artist. These are stand-alone works that speak to the female experience at large. My life has been filled with a million experiences...that is about something bigger than me." While Tendler never revealed whether the woman in the photo is her, with her new outlook on motherhood, it seems Tendler might be open to sharing her journey with fans — just without their input.