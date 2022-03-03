Donald Trump's New App Launch Continues To Get Messier And Messier
Social media has been a lot quieter since Donald Trump was banned from all major platforms. According to The Washington Post, Trump made a total of 30,573 "misleading claims" and fibs during his four years in office. Many of those were tweeted out to the world — frequently at 3 or 4 am. Factcheck reports that within just two days of losing the election, Twitter flagged a total of nine Trump missives for containing disingenuous or downright false information.
"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!" the former president tweeted on November 5, 2021. (At the time of posting, Joe Biden is still POTUS.) Twitter eventually banned Trump, announcing that the January 8 Capitol insurrection was the final straw.
Trump pretended to be nonchalant over being 86'd. "I didn't realize you can spend a lot of time on [Twitter]," he told Michael Bender for his book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" (via Insider). "Now I actually have time to make phone calls and do other things and read papers that I wouldn't read." Trump also had time to play even more golf and launch a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, and Google for "censorship," per Axios — oh, and create his own social media platform. However, much like his now-defunct Twitter feed, Trump's new app launch continues to get messier and messier.
Trump is having issues with Truth
Trump launched a new app platform called Truth Social. "Our main goal here is to give people their voice back," ex-Republican congressman-turned app president announced, per The Guardian. "The opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform."
Truth Social promises free speech discourse worldwide without censorship. "Follow the Truth," the tagline reads, without even a hint of irony. However, despite launching in February, the app is still only available in the U.S. — so not global at all. In truth, even those in the U.S. struggle to gain access.
The Independent reports the app gained serious traction initially, quickly shooting to the top spot on Apple downloads. However, users were added to a line for permission to be granted before starting posting. Over a week later, a whole slew is still drumming their fingers, waiting and growing increasingly impatient. According to Newsweek, the app was hit with multiple tech issues right from the get-go, and Truth Social warriors are beginning to throw in the towel. "I'm losing interest in Truth – they never let anyone new in, so there's [sic] not many people there," one person tweeted.