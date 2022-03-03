Donald Trump's New App Launch Continues To Get Messier And Messier

Social media has been a lot quieter since Donald Trump was banned from all major platforms. According to The Washington Post, Trump made a total of 30,573 "misleading claims" and fibs during his four years in office. Many of those were tweeted out to the world — frequently at 3 or 4 am. Factcheck reports that within just two days of losing the election, Twitter flagged a total of nine Trump missives for containing disingenuous or downright false information.

"All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!" the former president tweeted on November 5, 2021. (At the time of posting, Joe Biden is still POTUS.) Twitter eventually banned Trump, announcing that the January 8 Capitol insurrection was the final straw.

Trump pretended to be nonchalant over being 86'd. "I didn't realize you can spend a lot of time on [Twitter]," he told Michael Bender for his book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" (via Insider). "Now I actually have time to make phone calls and do other things and read papers that I wouldn't read." Trump also had time to play even more golf and launch a lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, and Google for "censorship," per Axios — oh, and create his own social media platform. However, much like his now-defunct Twitter feed, Trump's new app launch continues to get messier and messier.