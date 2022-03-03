This Was Khloe Kardashian's Messiest Split By Far, According To Fans
Khloé Kardashian has a thing for basketball players and complicated relationships. In recent years, Khloé has attracted unwanted attention thanks to the poor behavior of her most current ex, Tristan Thompson. In April 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True, media published images reportedly showing the NBA player making out with several women at a club — intensifying the then-circulating cheating rumors, per People. Khloé and Thompson worked things out and stayed together.
But a year later, Thompson was allegedly caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, prompting their split, according to E!. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to give their family another shot, People noted. In June 2021, Khloé and Thompson called it quits again, two months after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed to have hooked up with the athlete, Page Six reported. That may or may not be true, but Thompson did cheat on Khloé with Maralee Nichols in March 2021. We know this because she gave birth to his son in December.
What a rollercoaster. Yet, Nicki Swift readers don't consider this to be Khloé's messiest split.
Khloe Kardashian's split from Lamar Odom was the messiest
Khloé Kardashian made headlines in 2009 when she married NBA player Lamar Odom exactly a month after meeting him. The marriage didn't last, however. Khloé filed for divorce from Odom in December 2013, per Fox News. Nicki Swift readers voted this Khloé's messiest split — receiving a whopping 46.90% of votes in our survey. Tristan Thompson took second place, with 26.02% of the vote. In third, with 18.05%, came rapper French Montana, whom Khloé dated in 2014. Only 9.03% of readers deemed her split from NBA star James Harden messy.
Prior to the divorce, the preceding months were marked by Odom's erratic behavior that gave rise to suspicion of drug abuse, which peaked when he was charged with driving under the influence that August, ESPN noted. Khloé also discovered Odom had been cheating around that time — which he ultimately regrets. "I wish I could have been more of a man ... It still bothers me to this day," he told People in 2019.
In October 2015, Khloé put the divorce on hold when Odom was discovered unconscious in a brothel, CNN reported. Days later, Khloé denied they were giving their marriage another shot — instead, focusing on the pressing matters at hand. "It's not even in our brains thinking about us as a couple or having a relationship right now," she told People. After his recovery, Khloé moved forward with the divorce, which was finalized in December 2016, per CNN.