This Was Khloe Kardashian's Messiest Split By Far, According To Fans

Khloé Kardashian has a thing for basketball players and complicated relationships. In recent years, Khloé has attracted unwanted attention thanks to the poor behavior of her most current ex, Tristan Thompson. In April 2018, just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, True, media published images reportedly showing the NBA player making out with several women at a club — intensifying the then-circulating cheating rumors, per People. Khloé and Thompson worked things out and stayed together.

But a year later, Thompson was allegedly caught cheating with Jordyn Woods, Khloé's sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, prompting their split, according to E!. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to give their family another shot, People noted. In June 2021, Khloé and Thompson called it quits again, two months after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed to have hooked up with the athlete, Page Six reported. That may or may not be true, but Thompson did cheat on Khloé with Maralee Nichols in March 2021. We know this because she gave birth to his son in December.

What a rollercoaster. Yet, Nicki Swift readers don't consider this to be Khloé's messiest split.