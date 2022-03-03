Fox News Star Fights Back Against Her Colleagues On Ukraine Coverage

The non-stop coverage of the harrowing situation unfolding in Ukraine has gotten the world's attention, as the constant bombing and bloodshed continues in the wake of Russia's invasion. What's more, a lot of people have been following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he has quickly become a global hero who is not only fighting for his country, but also refused American-offered evacuation. A lot of people have also become more interested in the truth about his wife, Olena Zelenska, and everyone who has stepped up to help the plight of Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and those who have been forced to seek shelter in neighboring countries, such as Poland and Romania, per Vox.

In other words, the people of Ukraine have captured the hearts of citizens all over the world, as they are not only helping in donations and aid, but are also concerned about the country's future, whether it's about what's going to happen today, tomorrow, next week, or next year. That's probably why journalists like Jennifer Griffin has been aggressively fact-checking her colleagues to ensure that her Fox News audience gets the whole truth about Ukraine and nothing more than the truth.